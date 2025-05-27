NMCB 11 Field Training Exercise

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (June. 3 2025) – A Seabee apart of Advanced Base Construction Company 1, measures out cuts for walls of a heavy timber bunker, during "Operation Turning Point", a field training exercise (FTX) on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 3, 2025. Operation Turning Point is a field exercise conducted by Naval Construction Group (NCG) TWO that places a battalion in a simulated hostile environment to test the full range of their expeditionary construction skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|06.03.2025
|06.04.2025 18:28
|9084657
|250603-N-JQ001-2538
|7059x5042
|20.74 MB
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|0
