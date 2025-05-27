Date Taken: 06.04.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 17:01 Photo ID: 9084479 VIRIN: 250604-Z-PG977-1009 Resolution: 3884x2589 Size: 1.62 MB Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2025 Arkansas National Guard Annual Training [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.