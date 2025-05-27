Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Arkansas National Guard Annual Training

    BARLING, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Soldiers of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion 153rd Regiment, 39th Brigade conduct training clearing buildings at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas during this years Annual Training.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9084479
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-PG977-1009
    Resolution: 3884x2589
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: BARLING, ARKANSAS, US
