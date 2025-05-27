SAME industry day welcomes hundreds of industry members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, employees participate in the Society of American Military Engineers Omaha Post Industry Day, May 29, 2025, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. SAME promotes engineering support for national security by fostering collaboration among government agencies, private industry and the military. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)