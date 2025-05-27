Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAME industry day welcomes hundreds of industry members

    SAME industry day welcomes hundreds of industry members

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Lisa Crawford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, employees participate in the Society of American Military Engineers Omaha Post Industry Day, May 29, 2025, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. SAME promotes engineering support for national security by fostering collaboration among government agencies, private industry and the military. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 17:01
    Photo ID: 9084439
    VIRIN: 250529-A-QR920-1183
    Resolution: 5812x3875
    Size: 18.66 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    SAME Omaha Post industry day welcomes hundreds of industry members

    USACE
    Omaha
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Omaha District
    SAME
    Industry Day

