    The beginning of a new journey [Image 10 of 10]

    The beginning of a new journey

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    It’s the beginning of a new journey for the new Officer Candidates at the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, May 31, 2025. As part of the tradition, the 218th RTI conducts the Gate Closing Ceremony at the beginning of Phase I, which represents the commitment of new OCs to become the new officers of the United States Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)

    This work, The beginning of a new journey [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

