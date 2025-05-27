Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

It’s the beginning of a new journey for the new Officer Candidates at the 218th Regional Training Institute (RTI) at McCrady Training Center, South Carolina National Guard, May 31, 2025. As part of the tradition, the 218th RTI conducts the Gate Closing Ceremony at the beginning of Phase I, which represents the commitment of new OCs to become the new officers of the United States Army. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class Alexis Velez)