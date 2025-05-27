U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude Tudor, incoming commander of U.S. Special Operations Africa, accepts the guidon during the SOCAFRICA change of command ceremony, June 3, 2025, Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany. Tudor is the ninth commander of SOCAFRICA. (U.S. Africa Command photo by Libby Weiler, AFRICOM Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9082712
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-KU938-9342
|Resolution:
|7658x5250
|Size:
|17.18 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command for U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.