    U.S. Military Showcases Combat Power Alongside Allies During DEFENDER 25 in North Macedonia [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Military Showcases Combat Power Alongside Allies During DEFENDER 25 in North Macedonia

    KRIVOLAK, NORTH MACEDONIA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, chief of staff and deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks to distinguished guests about lethality, unity, and a dedication to a stable and secure Europe during Immediate Response 25 as a part of DEFENDER 25 at Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, June 2, 2025. Among the distinguished guests are the President and the Defence Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 9082478
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-SL271-1252
    Resolution: 2668x4000
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: KRIVOLAK, MK
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    North Macedonia
    ImmediateResponse
    DEFENDER25

