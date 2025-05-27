KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT and MBLT-10 prepare to depart MKTSO with NMESIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepare the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to depart the Batanes island chain alongside Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 in the Philippines, June 1, 2025. The MKTSO involved elements of 3d MLR and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 inserting into various islands in the Batanes and Babuyan Island chains in order to rehearse securing and defending key maritime terrain with the NMESIS. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)