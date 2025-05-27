Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: Cpl. Baldwin Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    KAMANDAG 9: Cpl. Baldwin Promotion Ceremony

    BABUYAN ISLANDS, PHILIPPINES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonas G. Baldwin, a native of Washington and a small unmanned aircraft systems operator with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division stands at attention at a promotion ceremony during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 in the Philippines, May 31, 2025. The MKTSO involved elements of 3d MLR and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 inserting via air into various islands in the Batanes and Babuyan Island chains in order to rehearse securing and defending key maritime terrain with the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System. KAMANDAG 9 is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 9082008
    VIRIN: 250531-M-DT244-1018
    Location: BABUYAN ISLANDS, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: Cpl. Baldwin Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Kamandag
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    3dMLR
    SaferTogetherUSPH

