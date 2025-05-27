Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) color guard presents the colors during the USNH Yokosuka NBHC Sasebo change of charge ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in Sasebo, Japan, May 28, 2025. NBHC Sasebo provides Sasebo based Sailors and families with dental, pharmaceutical, laboratorial, clinical and various other medical services that are essential for mission and family readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9081999
    VIRIN: 250528-N-VD231-1022
    Resolution: 4611x3563
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    NBHC Sasebo Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Change of Command
    NBHC Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download