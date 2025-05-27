Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagles Take a Ride in World War II Vehicles and Conduct Reenlistment [Image 5 of 5]

    Screaming Eagles Take a Ride in World War II Vehicles and Conduct Reenlistment

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Division Command Sgt. Major Charles Walker, command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, and Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, mayor of Carentan, France pose with World War II reenactors and 14 re-enlistees after a reenlistment at Cole Monument in Carentan, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9081920
    VIRIN: 250603-A-GF305-1372
    Resolution: 8555x2281
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagles Take a Ride in World War II Vehicles and Conduct Reenlistment [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    World War 2
    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    XVII ABC
    D-Day 81
    Normandy 81

