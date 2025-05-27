Screaming Eagles Take a Ride in World War II Vehicles and Conduct Reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Division Command Sgt. Major Charles Walker, command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, and Jean-Pierre Lhonneur, mayor of Carentan, France pose with World War II reenactors and 14 re-enlistees after a reenlistment at Cole Monument in Carentan, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.