    Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System.

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kadin Delabarrera 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 31, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise/Released)

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The US Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performs at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System
