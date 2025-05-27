Date Taken: 05.31.2025 Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:07 Photo ID: 9081816 VIRIN: 250531-N-XE085-1029 Resolution: 1062x1062 Size: 437.62 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.