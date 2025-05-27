HONOLULU, HAWAII (2025) - Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System. Honolulu, Hawaii, May 31, 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise/Released)
This work, Musician 3rd Class Colin Walter gives a bassoon demonstration for audience members during a U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Woodwind Quintet performance at the Salt Lake- Moanalua branch of the Hawaii State Library System. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kadin Delabarrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.