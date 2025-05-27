F-22 Raptor Top Orthographic View

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

F-22 Raptor Orthographic View

Due to the limitations of NMCI, GFE, and Software Center, I utilized my personal equipment and models to create this 4K render of the Orthographic View.

All requests for 3D modeling, rendering, animation, or simulations should be directed to NAWDC Media.



The F-22 Raptor is a highly advanced, fifth-generation air superiority fighter aircraft designed by Lockheed Martin and Boeing for the U.S. Air Force. It's renowned for its unique combination of stealth, supercruise capabilities, extreme agility, and integrated avionics.





Here's a breakdown of its key specifications:



Dimensions:



Length: 62 ft (18.90 m)

Wingspan: 44.5 ft (13.56 m)

Height: 16.67 ft (5.08 m)

Wing Area: 840 sq ft (78.04 m²)

Horizontal Tail Span: 29 ft (8.84 m)

Performance:



Engines: Two Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 turbofan engines, each producing approximately 35,000 lb of thrust with afterburners and two-dimensional thrust vectoring nozzles.

Maximum Speed: Mach 2.25 (approximately 1,500 mph or 2,414 km/h)

Supercruise: Mach 1.76 (approximately 1,162 mph or 1,870 km/h) – the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without using afterburners.

Service Ceiling: 65,000 ft (20,000 m)

Range: 1,600 nmi (3,000 km) or more with two external fuel tanks.

Combat Range: 460 nmi (850 km) clean with 100 nmi (185 km) in supercruise.

G-limits: +9.0 / -3.0 g

Weight:



Empty Weight: Approximately 43,340 lb (19,660 kg)

Max Take-Off Weight: 83,500 lb (37,875 kg)

Max External Stores: 5,000 lb (2,270 kg)

Armament (Internal Weapons Bays for Stealth):



Gun: One M61A2 20mm Vulcan cannon (480 rounds)

Air-to-Air Configuration:

Six AIM-120 AMRAAM radar-guided missiles

Two AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared missiles

Air-to-Ground Configuration:

Two 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) or eight Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs)

Two AIM-120 AMRAAMs

Two AIM-9 Sidewinders

The F-22's advanced avionics and sensor fusion provide unparalleled situational awareness, allowing the pilot to track, identify, and engage threats before being detected. Its design incorporates very low observable (stealth) technology to minimize its radar cross-section. The F-22 was designed primarily as an air superiority fighter but has evolved into a multirole platform with ground attack, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence capabilities.