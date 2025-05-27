Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water infiltration exercise during Immediate Response [Image 8 of 15]

    Water infiltration exercise during Immediate Response

    GREECE

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Spc. Vanner Bochik 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 172nd Cavalry Regiment, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Vermont Army National Guard, move across the water in Zodiac boats during a water infiltration exercise in Greece, May 28, 2025.D emonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vanner Bochik)

    This work, Water infiltration exercise during Immediate Response [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Vanner Bochik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DefenderEurope
    immediateresponse

