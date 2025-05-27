U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Building Model

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A building model from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center of Standardization for Nonpermanent Facilities (COS). The COS maintains a library of building designs that can be used for almost any purpose. Because the designs already exist and, in many cases, can be built using locally procured materials it is often significantly cheaper than standard construction. COS designs also incorporate value methodology into them which can result in significant cost savings either during the construction process or during the building’s lifespan.