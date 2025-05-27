Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Building Model [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Building Model

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    A building model from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Center of Standardization for Nonpermanent Facilities (COS). The COS maintains a library of building designs that can be used for almost any purpose. Because the designs already exist and, in many cases, can be built using locally procured materials it is often significantly cheaper than standard construction. COS designs also incorporate value methodology into them which can result in significant cost savings either during the construction process or during the building’s lifespan.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:29
    Photo ID: 9080905
    VIRIN: 250603-A-MN535-1002
    Resolution: 2016x1205
    Size: 648.21 KB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Building Model [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS

    Dale Hartman Receives a 2025 Distinguished in Government Award
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Building Model

    USACE Employee Awarded for Adding Value to Projects

    Center of Standardization

