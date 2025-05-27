Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weekly SITREP Recording [Image 3 of 3]

    Weekly SITREP Recording

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Kashif Basharat 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Senior Advisor Sean Parnell delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 2, 2025. (DoD photo by Kashif Basharat)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 9080612
    VIRIN: 250602-D-SX673-6262
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

