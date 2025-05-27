Marine Week Nashville; Wreath Laying at the Tennessee World War II Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jimmy “J.J.” Wilson, Commanding Officer of Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-250, and Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tennessee World War II Memorial in Nashville, Tennessee, June 2, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating, service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)