Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48, the ‘Vipers’, in Jacksonville, Florida, June 2, 2025. During his visit to the Southeast, Kilby engaged with Sailors and met with Navy and industry leaders to discuss Navy readiness and Sailor quality of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio.)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 12:13
|Photo ID:
|9080547
|VIRIN:
|250602-N-ES994-1302
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|957.72 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48 [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.