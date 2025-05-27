Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48, the ‘Vipers’, in Jacksonville, Florida, June 2, 2025. During his visit to the Southeast, Kilby engaged with Sailors and met with Navy and industry leaders to discuss Navy readiness and Sailor quality of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio.)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 12:13
    Photo ID: 9080547
    VIRIN: 250602-N-ES994-1302
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 957.72 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
