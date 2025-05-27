Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby recognizes Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Squadron 48, the ‘Vipers’, in Jacksonville, Florida, June 2, 2025. During his visit to the Southeast, Kilby engaged with Sailors and met with Navy and industry leaders to discuss Navy readiness and Sailor quality of service. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio.)