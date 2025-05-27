Montenegro cyber exercise kicks off during Immediate Response 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Mark Hoyt Assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Maine National Guard defends against a simulated cyber-attack during Immediate Response 25 at Golubovci Airbase on June 2, 2025. The cyber exercise, the largest in Montenegro’s history, was developed and facilitated as a combined effort between the Maine National Guard and the Armed Forces of Montenegro through the State Partnership Program (SPP). The Vermont National Guard and the Army of the Republic of Macedonia, SPP partners since 1993, also participated in the exercise. This collaboration aims to build cyber defense capabilities and strengthen regional military cooperation. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SGT Yohannes Mogos)