    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aircraft Missile Upload [Image 3 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aircraft Missile Upload

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250603-N-FC892-1158
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2025) Marines, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to load an AIM-9X missile on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while in the Philippine Sea, June 3. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Aircraft Missile Upload [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Flight Deck
    Missile Upload
    USS America (LHA 6)

