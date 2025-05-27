USS America (LHA 6) Conducts MK 38 Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250602-N-FC892-1382

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Piperburn, from Huntsville, Alabama assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conducts maintenance on a Mark 38, Crew Serve weapon system after a live fire exercise while in the Philippine Sea, June 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)