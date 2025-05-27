Eighth Army Best Squad Competition - Stress shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob C. Knopp, 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, checks his M4 carbine grouping during zeroing as part of a stress shoot in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, June 2, 2025, Camp Casey, South Korea. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)