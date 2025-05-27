Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Best Squad Competition - Stress shoot [Image 8 of 8]

    Eighth Army Best Squad Competition - Stress shoot

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob C. Knopp, 94th Military Police Battalion, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, checks his M4 carbine grouping during zeroing as part of a stress shoot in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition at Ingman Range, June 2, 2025, Camp Casey, South Korea. The Eighth Army's Best Squad Competition recognizes the most elite squads that are made up of Soldiers who demonstrate the highest level of esprit de corps and showcase proficiency in warrior combat skills. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 20:59
    Photo ID: 9079309
    VIRIN: 250602-A-EL715-8076
    Resolution: 5493x4065
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

