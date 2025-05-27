Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts Combat Systems Assessment onboard Port Hueneme [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts Combat Systems Assessment onboard Port Hueneme

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace-Addison TAPIT 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Nov. 15, 2024. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    VIRIN: 241115-N-KD438-2025
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
