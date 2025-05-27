USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts Combat Systems Assessment onboard Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Nov. 15, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducts a routine port call onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme, Nov. 15, 2024. NBVC is major shore warfighting platform; providing sustained ready forces to deploy, fight, and win. Composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island and home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ace-Addison Tapit)
