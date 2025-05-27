Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st CBRN Battalion emplaces concertina wire during Immediate Response 25 [Image 3 of 5]

    151st CBRN Battalion emplaces concertina wire during Immediate Response 25

    CAMP GIANNOUL, GREECE

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. John Hood and Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hamm, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 151 Chemical Battalion, 31st Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Brigade, Alabama Army National Guard, emplace concertina wire around the perimeter of a mission command post at Camp Giannouli, Greece, May 31, 2025. The use of concertina wire enhances force protection measures and denies unauthorized access in support of sustained command and control operations during DEFENDER 25.
    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ana Ortega)

    This work, 151st CBRN Battalion emplaces concertina wire during Immediate Response 25 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ana Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

