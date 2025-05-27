Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members assist with illegal alien arrival flight [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. service members assist with illegal alien arrival flight

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nadia Rossin 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard speak with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 30, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nadia K. Rossin)

