U.S. service members assist with illegal alien arrival flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard speak with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 30, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nadia K. Rossin)