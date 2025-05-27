Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVC3 Class Photo 2JUN25 [Image 1 of 5]

    AVC3 Class Photo 2JUN25

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Aviation Captain's Career Course class stands for a pre-graduation photo at Fort Novosel, Ala., June 2, 2025. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9077465
    VIRIN: 250602-A-LO141-9412
    Resolution: 6377x3936
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
