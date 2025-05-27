Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Week Nashville; Speedway Flyover [Image 12 of 14]

    Marine Week Nashville; Speedway Flyover

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    Communication Directorate             

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter flies in tandem with a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 1, 2025. Founded on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has served our nation honorably in every clime and place for 250 years. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating, service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 9077009
    VIRIN: 250601-M-XY116-2072
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
