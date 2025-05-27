Col. Marcus Hunter, second from right, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander, welcomes Japanese students and members of Junio Chamber International – Sagamihara at the bowling center May 31 at Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 04:29
|Photo ID:
|9077005
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-HP857-3573
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|654.94 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local future leaders build partnerships while learning about USAG Japan mission [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local future leaders build partnerships while learning about USAG Japan mission
No keywords found.