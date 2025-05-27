USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 12, 2025) Seaman Daniel Jimenez mans the helm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during routine operations in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)