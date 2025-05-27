Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 12, 2025) Seaman Daniel Jimenez mans the helm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during routine operations in the South China Sea, May 12, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 02:22
    Photo ID: 9076724
    VIRIN: 250512-N-BS159-3044
    Resolution: 5267x3485
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15

