Camp Casey Children's Day 2025

Camp Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and People to People International Dongducheon Chapter (PTP) hosted a children’s day for local Dongducheon kids at Cherry Blossom Park, Camp Casey, May 31. Soldiers from BOSS and PTP volunteers prepared food, played games and gave out gift bags to over 70 kids who attended the event with opening remarks from USAG Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger. The Camp Casey BOSS program and Dongducheon PTP continue to host events supporting the local community and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9076452
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-UC770-5815
|Resolution:
|6308x4205
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
