    Camp Casey Children's Day 2025 [Image 10 of 11]

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and People to People International Dongducheon Chapter (PTP) hosted a children’s day for local Dongducheon kids at Cherry Blossom Park, Camp Casey, May 31. Soldiers from BOSS and PTP volunteers prepared food, played games and gave out gift bags to over 70 kids who attended the event with opening remarks from USAG Yongsan-Casey CSM William J. Fritzinger. The Camp Casey BOSS program and Dongducheon PTP continue to host events supporting the local community and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9076452
    VIRIN: 250531-A-UC770-5815
    Resolution: 6308x4205
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
