USS Gettysburg (CG 64) berths at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown after deployment

Yorktown, Va. (May 31, 2025) Captain John Lucas, Commanding Officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) looks on from the bridge wing as the cruiser is berthed at the R-3 weapons pier onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown to off-load weapons. The cruiser, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and her crew were returning to Yorktown to off load weapons following a nearly 9 month deployment to the U.S. European and Central Command Areas of Responsibility. Scores of family members and dependents waited anxiously at the pier for the cruiser’s arrival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).