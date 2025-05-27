USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250531-N-TW227-1026

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare to transport an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, May 31. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)