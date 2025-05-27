Vermont National Guard and Hellenic Army participate in Immediate Response 25 in Krivolak, North Macedonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hellenic Army tankers assigned to 1st Armored Cavalry Battalion, First Army, Greece, patrol a route during a combined arms live-fire exercise rehearsal for a mounted training event during Immediate Response 25 as a part of DEFENDER 25 at the Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, May 30, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller)