1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Nashville Soccer Club game in Nashville, Tenn., May 31, 2025. One Soldier brought a small piece of home into the air as a reminder of who she serves for. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)
|05.31.2025
|05.31.2025 18:59
|9075582
|250531-Z-HE111-5879
|4138x5508
|1.02 MB
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|5
|0
