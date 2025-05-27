1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion perform a flyover before the Nashville Soccer Club game in Nashville, Tenn., May 31, 2025. One Soldier brought a small piece of home into the air as a reminder of who she serves for. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)