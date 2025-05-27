20 SFG Soldiers Conduct Special Reconnaissance During Swift Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group are conducting special reconnaissance, gathering information for a large-scale airborne mission, during Defender Europe 25 at Moen, Norway on May 13, 2025. (Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11 to June 24, 2025.