    20 SFG Soldiers Conduct Special Reconnaissance During Swift Response [Image 1 of 5]

    20 SFG Soldiers Conduct Special Reconnaissance During Swift Response

    NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group are conducting special reconnaissance, gathering information for a large-scale airborne mission, during Defender Europe 25 at Moen, Norway on May 13, 2025. (Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11 to June 24, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9075572
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OK577-1019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 SFG Soldiers Conduct Special Reconnaissance During Swift Response [Image 5 of 5], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAll

