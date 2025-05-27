Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allies Exchange Tactics And Techniques During Swift Response [Image 9 of 11]

    Allies Exchange Tactics And Techniques During Swift Response

    NORWAY

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group soldiers conduct partner force training, exchanging tactics and techniques with Norwegian District 08 Home Guard soldiers in Setermoen, Norway, on May 13, 2025. (Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). Norwegian soldier Fredric Nygaard said, "This sort of training is very important for the alliance. If it hits the fan, we will need Americans here, so the least we can do is train together in our home terrain”. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11 June 24, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 18:15
    Photo ID: 9075565
    VIRIN: 250513-A-OK577-1009
    Resolution: 6421x4480
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: NO
