VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Craig Searles, assigned to the "Sunliners" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81 embraces his family during the squadron's homecoming May 30, 2025. VFA-81, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NAS Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9075323
|VIRIN:
|250530-N-JB637-2013
|Resolution:
|2655x3717
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamica Ballard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.