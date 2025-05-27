Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment [Image 17 of 20]

    VFA-81 Returns Home From Deployment

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 30, 2025) – An aviator assigned to the "Sunliners" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, reunites with his family on the flight line at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during the squadron's homecoming. VFA-81, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 embarked on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), returns to NAS Oceana following an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

