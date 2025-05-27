Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Strike Team showcases Coast Guard capabilities during Fleet Week New York [Image 8 of 9]

    Atlantic Strike Team showcases Coast Guard capabilities during Fleet Week New York

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Chief Petty Officer Justin Hansen, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Krentar, right, marine science technicians assigned to the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, display environmental response equipment and speak with attendees during Fleet Week New York in New York City, May 24, 2025. At the USS Intrepid pier, Coast Guard members showcased specialized equipment, shared their mission with the public and highlighted their role in maritime safety, security and environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.31.2025 09:48
    Photo ID: 9075148
    VIRIN: 250524-G-NJ244-1842
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.66 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
