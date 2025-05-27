Atlantic Strike Team showcases Coast Guard capabilities during Fleet Week New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Petty Officer Justin Hansen, left, and Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Krentar, right, marine science technicians assigned to the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, display environmental response equipment and speak with attendees during Fleet Week New York in New York City, May 24, 2025. At the USS Intrepid pier, Coast Guard members showcased specialized equipment, shared their mission with the public and highlighted their role in maritime safety, security and environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)