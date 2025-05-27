186th Air Refueling Wing Conducts Training with the KC-135 Tail Section to Enhance Readiness and Asset Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The loading of a KC-135 tail section provided an opportunity for training in movement of valuable assets using non-standard loading methods.



The 186th Air Refueling Wing strengthens its operational readiness through training, ensuring rapid aircraft recovery and mission continuity.



“The Crash, Damaged or Disable Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) capability is a critical component of our operational readiness and global power projection,” said Col. Douglas Manley, 186th Maintenance Group Commander. “Maintaining and routinely training this capability ensures that the 186th ARW can rapidly respond to aircraft incidents, minimize runway downtime, preserve valuable assets, and safeguard personnel. Realistic training reinforces technical proficiency, interagency coordination, and the readiness required to meet emergent challenges at home and abroad. Investing in CDDAR is an investment in air superiority, mission continuity, and the safety of our Airmen.”