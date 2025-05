Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard Silent Drill team performs at a promotion and advancement ceremony during Fleet Week in New York City, May 23, 2025. Now in its 37th year, Fleet Week New York highlights the unified strength of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, giving the public a firsthand look at the people, platforms, and partnerships behind America’s maritime defense. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)