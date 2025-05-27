Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB

    IRAQ

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force CARDINAL, conduct hands-on medical training during an Eagle First Responder course at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 30, 2025. The course reinforces critical lifesaving skills, including tourniquet application, wound packing, and casualty movement, preparing Soldiers to respond quickly and confidently in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9072696
    VIRIN: 250530-A-JO777-1053
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB
    Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Medic
    Air Assault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download