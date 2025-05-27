Eagle First Responder Training at AAAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force CARDINAL, conduct hands-on medical training during an Eagle First Responder course at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 30, 2025. The course reinforces critical lifesaving skills, including tourniquet application, wound packing, and casualty movement, preparing Soldiers to respond quickly and confidently in high-stress environments. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)