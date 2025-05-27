Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus conducts bilateral engagement with Senegalese military leader [Image 8 of 8]

    Nordhaus conducts bilateral engagement with Senegalese military leader

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, conducts a bilateral engagement with General Mbaye Cissé, the chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Senegal, during the 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, May 30, 2025. The Vermont National Guard has worked with the Senegalese military in the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program since 2008.

    The 2025 African Chiefs of Defense Conference brings together chiefs of defense from 37 African countries, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, U.S. Army Africa and the U.S. National Guard. ACHOD25 provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as countering transnational threats, strengthening U.S. and African partnerships, as well as fostering expertise-sharing and alliances. ACHOD25 advances regional stability and collective defense, supporting U.S. national security by promoting cost-effective, African-led solutions that minimize direct U.S. military involvement while enhancing global stability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 08:15
    Photo ID: 9072343
    VIRIN: 250530-Z-VX744-1019
    Resolution: 6608x4405
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: NAIROBI, KE
