Flags placed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery before Memorial Day

Graves await American flags at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2025. An annual tradition on the Saturday before Memorial Day, volunteers assist staff in the placing of flags for each of the more than 50,000 interments at the national cemetery, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 19:39
|Photo ID:
|9071608
|VIRIN:
|250524-A-KV967-9408
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
