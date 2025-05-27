Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flags placed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery before Memorial Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Flags placed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery before Memorial Day

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Graves await American flags at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas, May 24, 2025. An annual tradition on the Saturday before Memorial Day, volunteers assist staff in the placing of flags for each of the more than 50,000 interments at the national cemetery, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility.

