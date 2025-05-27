Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 4]

    Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    On his last day of deployment, Gary Little was recognized for superior performance, selfless service, and sacrifice in support of emergency operations within the Wilmington District during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene with a certificate and a coin, Asheville, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. His commitment played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).

