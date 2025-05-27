Superior Performance: Supporting Hurricane Helene Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On his last day of deployment, Lucas Port was recognized for superior performance, selfless service, and sacrifice in support of the Information Technology Enterprise Emergency Response team during the multi-agency response to Hurricane Helene with an Army civilian service commendation medal, a certificate and a coin, Asheville, North Carolina, May 29, 2025. His commitment played a vital role in protecting lives and property during one of the most critical disaster responses in western North Carolina (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt).