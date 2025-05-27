U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Class of 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. — Cadets hoist their diplomas during the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2025 graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., May 29, 2025. Nine hundred nine cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants in the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)