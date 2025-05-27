Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty & Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support partnered with the National Park Service at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia in honor of the upcoming 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. This special location—home to the National Constitution Center, Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, President's House and more—was chosen not only for its historical significance, but also because Philadelphia is the birthplace of the Navy and Marine Corps, and where the U.S. naval aviation supply chain forged the first link in what is now NAVSUP WSS. In keeping with the shared mission of preserving military history and promoting physical activity, visitors were invited to learn about the command and participate in physical fitness challenges with our team. NAVSUP WSS provides global support for naval aircraft, ships, submarines and other weapon systems.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 15:16
    Photo ID: 9070953
    VIRIN: 250529-D-N1901-8649
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty & Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park
    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park
    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park
    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park
    Liberty &amp; Logistics: NAVSUP WSS at Independence National Historical Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download