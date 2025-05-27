Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors and civilians from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support partnered with the National Park Service at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia in honor of the upcoming 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. This special location—home to the National Constitution Center, Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, President's House and more—was chosen not only for its historical significance, but also because Philadelphia is the birthplace of the Navy and Marine Corps, and where the U.S. naval aviation supply chain forged the first link in what is now NAVSUP WSS. In keeping with the shared mission of preserving military history and promoting physical activity, visitors were invited to learn about the command and participate in physical fitness challenges with our team. NAVSUP WSS provides global support for naval aircraft, ships, submarines and other weapon systems.