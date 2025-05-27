Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EPIC CRAB 2025: Readiness, Resilience, and REHM [Image 4 of 4]

    EPIC CRAB 2025: Readiness, Resilience, and REHM

    NORTHWEST FIELD, GUAM

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Dominick Cremeans 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Singapore Airmen watch instructions given by EPIC CRAB 2025 team leaders at Northwest Field, Guam. EPIC CRAB is a three-day field training exercise focused on enhancing confidence and readiness in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dominick Cremeans)

    PACAF
    Civil Engineering
    CE Airmen
    Readiness
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    EPIC CRAB

