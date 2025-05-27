Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, May. 16 2025: Shipyard worker Sarah Fedder has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 9070672
    VIRIN: 250516-N-VG694-1011
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder [Image 12 of 12], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder
    PNSY Retire Flag Sarah Fedder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Readiness
    Warfighting
    USNavy
    PNSY
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download